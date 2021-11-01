AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 130,158 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,158 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $44,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 86.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Roku by 42.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 37.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Roku by 8.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $25,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total value of $31,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,578,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,758 shares of company stock valued at $150,233,231 over the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU opened at $304.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 185.92 and a beta of 1.79. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.52 and a 1 year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.59.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

