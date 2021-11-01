AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 25,876 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,876 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $49,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABMD opened at $332.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 102.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.35. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $242.73 and a one year high of $387.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.21 and a 200-day moving average of $325.18.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.60.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

