AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 939,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146,052 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $54,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Jabil by 90.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $1,186,014.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,337 shares of company stock worth $6,700,650. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBL stock opened at $59.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.99%.

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

