Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 11,622 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,224,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,370,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 543.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,046,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,246,000 after purchasing an additional 884,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

ADI traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.28. The company had a trading volume of 43,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,042. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.33. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.62 and a 52 week high of $182.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

