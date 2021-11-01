Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 16,138 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,138 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,000. Fortinet makes up approximately 1.6% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 32.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortinet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.43.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,813 shares of company stock valued at $15,985,834 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $9.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $326.97. 9,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,705. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.16, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.27 and a 1-year high of $345.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

