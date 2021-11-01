Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Trims Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.4% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,006,000 after buying an additional 437,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,234,000 after buying an additional 134,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,634,000 after buying an additional 84,946 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,781,000 after buying an additional 85,085 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $664.20. 4,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,061. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $653.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 79.40, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.12 and a twelve month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

