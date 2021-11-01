Arbidex Achieves Market Cap of $236,296.66 (ABX)

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Arbidex has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. One Arbidex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbidex has a market cap of $236,296.66 and $66,018.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Arbidex

Arbidex is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,062,524 coins. Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Arbidex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

