Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will announce $2.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $1.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $9.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $9.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.31 million, with estimates ranging from $9.30 million to $13.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

