ArcBest (ARCB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect ArcBest to post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ArcBest to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $89.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.64. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $94.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ArcBest stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 140.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.81% of ArcBest worth $26,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

