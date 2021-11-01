ArcBest (ARCB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect ArcBest to post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ArcBest to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $89.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.64. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $94.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.08.
About ArcBest
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.