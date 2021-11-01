Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,413 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSPU. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the first quarter worth about $109,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners by 56.4% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Get Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:ATSPU remained flat at $$9.97 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,624. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.