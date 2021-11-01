Archon Partners LLC Has $10.53 Million Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Archon Partners LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Archon Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Black Knight worth $10,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 5,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKI stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.17. 7,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,569. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Raymond James raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

