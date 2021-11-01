Archon Partners LLC Increases Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Archon Partners LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 733.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Archon Partners LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.08.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.