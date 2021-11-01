Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Stock Position Decreased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,676 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after acquiring an additional 35,754 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $29.42 on Monday. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,267.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

