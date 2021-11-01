Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Down 3.6%

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 18,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 833,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

ARCO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $963.59 million, a P/E ratio of -32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.22 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,586,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 19,956 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 39,545 shares in the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

