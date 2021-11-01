Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Acquired by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921,700 shares during the period. Arcus Biosciences comprises approximately 2.9% of BVF Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. BVF Inc. IL owned 3.92% of Arcus Biosciences worth $76,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,767,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 269.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 127,334 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $33.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

