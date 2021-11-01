Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) will report ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Arcutis Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to ($3.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $104,250. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $591,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 93,606 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 882.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 47,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARQT traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $38.49.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

