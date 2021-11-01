Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) will report ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.89). Arcutis Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to ($3.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $104,250. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $591,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 93,606 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 882.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 47,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARQT traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $38.49.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.