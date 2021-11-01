Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ares Management in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $2.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.46.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $84.74 on Monday. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $41.38 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.79.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,277,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,824,000 after buying an additional 78,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,881,000 after buying an additional 37,522 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 101,788 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 10,860.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

