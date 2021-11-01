Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARBK. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Argo Blockchain stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

