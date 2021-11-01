Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) versus Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Financial Survey

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.5% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Upwork shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Argo Blockchain and Upwork, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 0 5 0 3.00 Upwork 0 1 8 0 2.89

Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus target price of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 43.92%. Upwork has a consensus target price of $63.22, indicating a potential upside of 34.17%. Given Argo Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Upwork.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Upwork -5.94% -8.77% -4.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Upwork’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Upwork $373.63 million 16.09 -$22.87 million ($0.19) -248.00

Argo Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upwork.

Summary

Argo Blockchain beats Upwork on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

