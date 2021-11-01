Argo Group International (ARGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Argo Group International to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. On average, analysts expect Argo Group International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.



ARGO opened at $55.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.94. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $58.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Argo Group International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 1,311.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Argo Group International worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARGO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.85.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

