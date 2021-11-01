Argon Price Reaches $0.0570 on Top Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $766,245.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.0570 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00069944 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00074035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00103976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,474.03 or 0.99862373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.96 or 0.06957519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022665 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,683,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,961,657 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

