Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Hits New 12-Month High at $414.10

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $414.10 and last traded at $414.10, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $409.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Cowen raised their price target on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.76.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,588 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.10, for a total transaction of $578,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,177 shares of company stock worth $109,869,335. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 110.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

