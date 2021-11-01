Aristides Capital LLC Has $373,000 Stock Position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Aristides Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTHR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 448,191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTHR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,738. The company has a market capitalization of $92.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 26.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

