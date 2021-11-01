Aristides Capital LLC Invests $107,000 in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Document Security Systems by 83.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Document Security Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Document Security Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Document Security Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Document Security Systems by 206.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSS stock remained flat at $$1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,343. Document Security Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.82.

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

