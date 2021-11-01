Aristides Capital LLC Invests $210,000 in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 26.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 33.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.38. 279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.28. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.95.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.69%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $229,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,808 shares of company stock worth $4,722,285. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

