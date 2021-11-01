Aristides Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Aristides Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 66,558 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. 17.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $103,946.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENT traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.24. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $62.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.56.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

