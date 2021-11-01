Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $29.17 Million Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,786 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 1.13% of Barnes Group worth $29,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of B. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:B traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,896. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.12. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.93 and a 52 week high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on B shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.