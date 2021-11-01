Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $40.84 Million Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,070,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,199 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.76% of KBR worth $40,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of KBR by 6.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000.

KBR stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.70. 10,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,063. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -176.83 and a beta of 1.31.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KBR. TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

