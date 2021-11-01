Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $66.68 Million Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,145 shares during the period. Carter’s comprises 1.5% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 1.47% of Carter’s worth $66,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 436.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush began coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carter’s stock traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,440. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

