Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Lowers Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,574 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 1.91% of Columbus McKinnon worth $26,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 52.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 41,889 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 29.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,045. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

