Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Lowers Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 901,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,639 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $38,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in BankUnited by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BankUnited by 1,216.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

NYSE BKU traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,245. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.39.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

