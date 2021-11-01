Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Purchases 7,201 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $31,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 108.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,395,000 after purchasing an additional 654,769 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $20,031,583,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 85,068.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,485,000 after purchasing an additional 340,275 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $15,199,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 47.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,808,000 after purchasing an additional 227,132 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WWE traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $61.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,428. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.49.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.30 million. On average, analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WWE shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.18.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

