Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 111,244 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,990,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 111,244 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 2.60% of Coherus BioSciences worth $27,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director James Healy sold 100,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $1,808,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $58,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,172. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ CHRS traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $17.16. 2,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,239. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.65 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

