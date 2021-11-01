Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 91,278 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,417,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 91,278 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 2.18% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $45,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLWS. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 294.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 91,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 33.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 29.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

FLWS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.88. 1,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,368. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.70. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $1,608,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $184,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

FLWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.