Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Down 52.0% in October

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the September 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of ARMP stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 795.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

