ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Lowered to “Hold” at Jonestrading

Jonestrading lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.58.

NYSE:ARR opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $749.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.98. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 144.33% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $364,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

