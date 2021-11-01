Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.231 per share by the construction company on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Armstrong World Industries has a payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Shares of AWI opened at $105.65 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $113.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.43.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.11.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

