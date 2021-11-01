Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter valued at $657,000. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNOP stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.38. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

