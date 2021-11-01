Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up 0.9% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,927,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,979,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,119,091 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72.

