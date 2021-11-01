Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WES. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $94,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WES traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,733. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 3.93.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WES. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

