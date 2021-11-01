Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.8% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMP. Raymond James raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.19.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.