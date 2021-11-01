Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,529 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $16,111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 646,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65,058 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 974,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LUMN traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $12.15. 84,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,439,889. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

