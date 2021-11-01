Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,022 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 470.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 59,786 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 100,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 9.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.33. 3,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,592. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 2.09. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $17.83.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $156.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 1.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.86%. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -954.55%.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

