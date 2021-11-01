ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,008 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 1.74% of HealthEquity worth $116,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 133.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 21.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,901,000 after acquiring an additional 365,133 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $20,623,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 33.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after buying an additional 301,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 27.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,603,000 after buying an additional 293,149 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,032. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,618.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.35.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. HealthEquity’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.70.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $376,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $536,630.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,222. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

