ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,880,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 283,136 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 4.01% of Revance Therapeutics worth $85,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $246,647.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVNC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.53. 6,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,385. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 644.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

