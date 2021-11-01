ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $96.51 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,446,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $96,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $78,202,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,871,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Hologic by 22.3% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 32,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $1,169,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 59.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,499,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,046,000 after buying an additional 556,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $1.36 on Monday, hitting $71.95. 8,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,174. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.83. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

