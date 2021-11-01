ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide comprises about 1.1% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $140,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.47. 1,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.32 and its 200-day moving average is $137.05. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.45 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.10.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

