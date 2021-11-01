ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,553,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,400 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 2.68% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $56,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 19,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,570,000 after buying an additional 51,224 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 37,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$33.39 during trading hours on Monday. 4,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,708. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.42. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCPH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

