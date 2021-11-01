ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases 537,240 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,440,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,240 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $63,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

UA traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,349. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.38. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

