ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 769,541 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,677,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 769,541 shares during the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. makes up 2.9% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $382,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 19,002 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after buying an additional 1,210,729 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $5,565,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth $2,407,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,321,000 after buying an additional 1,024,683 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of NYSE SKX traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.85. The company had a trading volume of 31,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,435. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700 in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.